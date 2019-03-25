FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Senior happenings

• Doc Talk presented by Dr. Kris Schamber with Sheridan Memorial Hospital will focus on how to prepare for your next office visit. The event will take place at noon Wednesday at The Hub on Smith. Doc Talk is a quarterly series in which a community physician will speak about various health topics in an informal setting. Questions are encouraged but no personal health advice will be given.

• Celebrate Major League Baseball’s opening day Thursday. The Hub on Smith will show the movie “Trouble With the Curve” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the café.

• Join The Hub on Smith for a trip to Clearmont on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On the way, the group will stop at the Ucross Foundation Art Gallery. Upon arrival in Clearmont, the group will have lunch at the Clear Creek Stop Café. (Menu selections will be shared at departure.) Following lunch, they will make a visit to the Clearmont Historical Center for an area history presentation and tour of the center. Sign up and pay by Friday, April 5, at The Hub. For more information, call 307-672-2240. The cost is a $20 suggested contribution for registered seniors or $23 for others.

 

