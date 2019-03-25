Local sports briefs

Broncs compete in Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys track and field team competed at the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational Saturday in Cody. The Broncs logged a plethora of top-three finishes en route to placing first as a team.

Alec Riegert took first in three different events. He won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.58 seconds, bested the field in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 39.71 and ran a leg of the victorious 400-meter relay team — of Carter McComb, Matt Roma and Brock Bomar — which logged a time of 43.81.

Wyatt Shaw won the 800-meter run, recording a time of 2:09.81, and Garret Avery placed third with a time of 2:10.53.

Roma took runner-up in the 200-meter dash, logging a time of 22.60. Kyle Meinecke crossed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.17.

David Standish led the charge in the distance events, taking runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:44.25. Avery placed third with a time of 4:44.87.

Matt Legler led the Broncs in the field, boasting a second-place finish in pole vault with a mark of 12-feet, 10 inches. Ryan Karajanis finished third, clearing 12-10.

The Broncs race in Buffalo next weekend.

Lady Broncs show well in Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls track and field team took part in the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational Saturday in Cody. The Lady Broncs returned home with a quite a few top-three finishes, finishing second in the team standings.

The Lady Broncs dominated the 3,200-meter run, taking the top three spots. Sylvia Brown won with a time of 12 minutes, 22.89 seconds, Katie Turpin crossed second, clocking in at 12:40.62 and Kate Moran placed third with a time of 12:50.51.

Tamaelle Lawson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.04. She also ran a leg of the 400-meter relay team — of Addy Bolton, Piper O’Dell and Taylor Larsen — which won with a time of 52.70.

Katelin Rogaczewski placed runner-up in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 29.62, and Danika Palmer finished third with a time of 30.03. Palmer also placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.70.

Moran added a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run, clocking in at 5:53.41, while O’Dell placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.94.

Jordan Christensen paced the Lady Broncs in the field, winning the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 10.5 inches. She also placed second in the discus with a toss of 112-06, and Sammie Philips took third with a throw of 107.

Samara Ordahl took runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 32-06.5.

The Lady Broncs race in Buffalo next weekend.

Broncs shut out again

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team dropped its second game in as many days Saturday. The Broncs fell at Laramie 1-0, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Sheridan couldn’t jumpstart its offense, which was shut out for the second straight game. The Broncs host Cheyenne East Friday in their home-opener.

Lady Panthers take talents to Cody

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls track and field team competed in Cody Saturday. The Lady Panthers logged a couple top-10 finishes.

McKenna Auzqui led the way, placing seventh in discus with a toss of 90 feet, 8 inches. She added a 17th-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 26-8.

Tamica Smith took ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 27-7.5. She also placed 20th in the long jump with a mark of 11-4.75.

Taziree Smith crossed 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6 minutes, 31.56 second, while also placing 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:59.99.