FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Smoke detector check, 1600 block Pond View Court, 2:37 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 500 block North Gould Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Avon Street, 7:29 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Structure fire, 600 block Riverside Court, 11:59 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1400 block South Thurmond Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Unauthorized burning, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West 10th Street, 9:45 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• RMA assist, 400 block Adkins Street, 4:44 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Assist, West 13th Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:29 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Trauma, Marion Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Medical, Terra Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, East Mountain View Drive, 7:18 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 9:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Adkins Avenue, 4:39 a.m.

• Trauma, South Thurmond Street, 6:38 a.m.

• Medical, Forest Road 26, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 pm.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Terra Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Hi Tech Drive, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Threats; cold, Sheridan area, 4:10 a.m.

• Burglary cold, East Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23, 10:12 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, O’Dell Court, 1:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Gould Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Accident, Heartland Drive, 4:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 5:22 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Burglary progress, North Heights Way, 6:15 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 7:54 p.m.

• DUI, East Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Alarm; fire, West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

• Court violation, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, citizen report, West Fifth Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 12:27 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 5:08 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 8:42 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• ZPF violation, East Burkitt Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Papago Drive, 12:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 4:17 p.m.

• Battery cold, Beaver Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Meridian Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fifth Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Sibley Circle, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, Bungalow Village Lane, 12:46 a.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 9 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Arson, Riverside Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Wyoming Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 6:32 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Long Drive, 8:09 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Poplar Trail, 8:13 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11:14 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Gould Street, 11:29 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 3:55 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 3:46 p.m.

• Damaged property, Beckton Hall Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Recover property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 8:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 9:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:51 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, mile marker 3, 9:31 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 9:55 a.m.

• Lost property, Acme Road, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.

• Custody dispute, East Ridge Road, 1:25 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 6:06 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 3, Parkman, 7:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Kittering Road and Skeels Street, 9:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 East, mile marker 10, 11:31 a.m.

• Careless driver, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 1:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:43 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road, Highway 338, 6:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Five Mile Exit, Ranchester, 11:18 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• George L. Littlelight, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, no valid driver’s license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James P. McBride III, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roberta R. Mitzel, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William C. Perry, 40, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elizabeth S. Witt, 36, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amber R. Wood, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Ashly L. Miller, 30, Sheridan, unlawful contact, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Autumn D. Babione, 26, Sheridan, possession of paraphernalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shane P. Coleman, 47, Billings, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie A. Gomez, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shaun P. Wolfe, 38, Rozet, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 14

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66

By |Mar. 25, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN