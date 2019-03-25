SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Smoke detector check, 1600 block Pond View Court, 2:37 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 500 block North Gould Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Avon Street, 7:29 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Structure fire, 600 block Riverside Court, 11:59 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1400 block South Thurmond Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Unauthorized burning, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West 10th Street, 9:45 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• RMA assist, 400 block Adkins Street, 4:44 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Assist, West 13th Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:29 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Trauma, Marion Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Medical, Terra Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, East Mountain View Drive, 7:18 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 9:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Adkins Avenue, 4:39 a.m.

• Trauma, South Thurmond Street, 6:38 a.m.

• Medical, Forest Road 26, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 pm.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Terra Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Hi Tech Drive, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Threats; cold, Sheridan area, 4:10 a.m.

• Burglary cold, East Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23, 10:12 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, O’Dell Court, 1:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Gould Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Accident, Heartland Drive, 4:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 5:22 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Burglary progress, North Heights Way, 6:15 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 7:54 p.m.

• DUI, East Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Alarm; fire, West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

• Court violation, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, citizen report, West Fifth Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 12:27 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 5:08 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 8:42 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• ZPF violation, East Burkitt Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Papago Drive, 12:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 4:17 p.m.

• Battery cold, Beaver Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Meridian Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fifth Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Sibley Circle, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, Bungalow Village Lane, 12:46 a.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 9 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Arson, Riverside Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Wyoming Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 6:32 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Long Drive, 8:09 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Poplar Trail, 8:13 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11:14 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Gould Street, 11:29 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 3:55 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 3:46 p.m.

• Damaged property, Beckton Hall Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Recover property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 8:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 9:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:51 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, mile marker 3, 9:31 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 9:55 a.m.

• Lost property, Acme Road, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.

• Custody dispute, East Ridge Road, 1:25 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 6:06 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 3, Parkman, 7:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Kittering Road and Skeels Street, 9:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 East, mile marker 10, 11:31 a.m.

• Careless driver, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 1:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:43 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road, Highway 338, 6:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Five Mile Exit, Ranchester, 11:18 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• George L. Littlelight, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, no valid driver’s license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James P. McBride III, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roberta R. Mitzel, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William C. Perry, 40, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elizabeth S. Witt, 36, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amber R. Wood, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Ashly L. Miller, 30, Sheridan, unlawful contact, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Autumn D. Babione, 26, Sheridan, possession of paraphernalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shane P. Coleman, 47, Billings, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie A. Gomez, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shaun P. Wolfe, 38, Rozet, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 14

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66