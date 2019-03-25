Local briefs

SMH to host blood drive

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

To schedule a time to donate, see http://bit.ly/2KWxw7q and enter the sponsor code “SHERIDANMH” then select “search.” Or, you may also call 1-877-258-4825 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The blood drive will take place in hospital Conference Room B.

The hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.

Backcountry Horsemen to gather

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen will meet is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at ERA Carroll Realty in Sheridan.

The meeting will focus on planning for 2019 events, trail rides and projects.

ERA is located at 306 N. Main St.

Dayton gallery hosts Small Works Show

DAYTON — Gallery on Main will wrap up its Small Works Show next week.

The show featuring more than 20 “small works” by Wyoming artists has been on display since March 9. Throughout the exhibition, individuals have been encouraged to vote for their favorite piece. Those votes will determine who receives the People’s Choice award.

An artist reception and award presentation will take place Friday at 6 p.m.

For more information, call the gallery at 307-655-2221.

Gallery on Main is located at 110 W. Third Ave. in Dayton.