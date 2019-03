SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Museum staff and board members have organized a public meeting for Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.

The meeting, which will take place in the Inner Circle of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, will focus on the museum’s future plans. The new floor plan and color palette for the museum will be on hand.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.