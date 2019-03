SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team fell at Cheyenne South 2-0 Friday. The loss dropped the Broncs to 1-1 on the season — they opened the year with a 1-0 victory over Kelly Walsh Tuesday.

The Bison tallied a goal in each half and were backed defensively by a strong effort in goal. South goaltender Zeuss Jimenez turned away 14 shots on target.

The Broncs will look to bounce back Saturday at Laramie at 12 p.m.