It seems to me that any discussion on the facts, safety or risks of fluoride should start at the source: the company Mosaic that produces and distributes it. They put out an eight-page Material Safety Data Sheet.

Those of you who are advocating fluoride’s use, have you read it? Do you know what you are advocating? Do you know anything about the fluoride product that is being added to the water?

The product that the city uses is not naturally occurring Calcium fluoride. It is Fluorosilicic acid, a totally different substance than Calcium fluoride. In fact, it is a hazardous substance. That is why the MSDS from Mosaic is eight pages long.

There are two pages of listed health hazards, a section on first aid if exposed, a section on accidental release, on handling and storage, exposure controls, and a list of the proper protective gear to be worn when handling it.

In Section 13 the MSDS says that for disposal, Fluorosilicic acid is to be considered as a hazardous waste material and must be disposed of in accordance with the rules of applicable regulatory entities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation classifies Fluorosilicic acid as a hazardous material. They would not do that unless it is indeed hazardous. They also have cautions and information about safe handling. They list it as a class 8 which means it is corrosive.

If you read the MSDS from Mosaic, it tells us in Section 2 (health hazards) that it is so highly corrosive that just being exposed to the fumes can cause severe tissue burns.

How do we know that it is not still corrosive at the level presently being added to the water? Have any studies been done on that? What about the Sheridan municipal water treatment plant workers that have to work every day around where it is stored at full strength and handle it? Is that safe for them?

I believe that Mosaic is cautioning us that there is considerable risk in using this product. Was that risk taken into account when the addition of fluoride was decided on by the previous mayor and city council? I am willing to bet that none of the people who voted on it read the Material Safety Data Sheet put out by Mosaic. Advocates of the use and safety of Fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation: Have you read it?

The source, the Material Safety Data Sheet from Mosaic, the manufacturer, says about its own product, Fluorosilicic acid, that it is a hazardous material. The U.S. Department of Transportation, the expert in transporting hazardous materials, says Fluorosilicic acid is a hazardous material. This product is not safe for our water treatment plant workers who have to work around it at full strength. The benefits are not worth the risks.

Audrey Wiggins

Sheridan

Personal decisions not for government

Moms decide how much fluoride to add to their baby formula, not mayors. Dads determine fluoride levels in Saturday’s flapjacks, not city councils. Granny decides if she’ll add fluoride to her bubble-bath, not government.

It’s not about fluoride; it’s about our God-given right to decide what enters our homes and bodies. And our decision-making authority was stolen from us, when the Sheridan City Council ordered the forced fluoride program.

Our natural and constitutionally-protected rights were stripped from us by an over-reaching government. And the only way to return our rights is to halt the forced-fluoride program. Only then will each of us be able to exercise our rights of self-determination, as Americans.

We create government to defend our rights, not violate them. And they did exactly that by adding fluoride to our water supply. That act was a clear violation of its limited-government charter.

While adding chlorine to kill deadly pathogens is a legitimate function of government, adding fluoride for fewer cavities is clearly not. It’s the difference between a proper, limited government serving free citizens and the nanny-state dictating to subjects. The forced fluoride program is a clear case of government overreach and it must be halted to restore legitimacy to our council.

The Sheridan City Council stepped over the very clear, bright line; that separates freedom from tyranny; a republic from a dictatorship. And if we allow this transgression to stand, what will stop them from adding vaccines or vitamins to our water. Maybe ADD meds to keep us calm? Will mandatory dental check-ups be far behind?

When the council stops adding fluoride we will again be in harmony with each other and everyone’s right to decide for themselves will be restored. Those wanting pure water flowing into their homes will have it, again. And those wanting to ingest fluoride will be free to do so by using tablets, rinses or toothpaste. And they can ingest as much as they choose, without imposing on their neighbors.

It’s not about fluoride; it’s about freedom and our right to have control over our bodies. It’s not about fluoride; it’s about forcing it down our throats by an authoritarian government. We deserve better. In fact we demand it!

A few questions: Of the 50,000 items in a grocery store, how many of them can government force you to buy and take home? Of the 20 types of bottled water on the store shelf, how many have fluoride added “for your health”?

Dennis Fox

Sheridan

Why we love Sheridan

Traveling for youth hockey you go to a lot of places in Wyoming. In the past three months we have traveled to Douglas, Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne and Gillette. To get ready for games, parents drop off their kids an hour to 45 minutes before the game so the kids can get “warmed up.” Some of the ice rinks in Wyoming aren’t above freezing so I use the words “warmed up” loosely. While waiting for the game to start I have talked to numerous opposing team parents who ask what it’s like to live in Sheridan. I try my best to be humble about what makes Sheridan such a special place. Here are a few of the reasons we love Sheridan.

M&M’s Center (Whitney Rink): This amazing facility is admired by all that visit the ice rink. Through the generosity of rink founders and ongoing sponsorship, users are able to use the rink for free for open skate and play hockey and a discounted rate relative to other Wyoming and Colorado rinks. This new rink is used heavily at all times of the day whether it is local schools or Old Puckers playing their pick-up hockey games. We have a facility that is envied by all.

Reading a recent update from the Sheridan Community Land Trust reminded me of all the great trails they have opened up to the public. Through their hard work and relationship building with area ranches we have great single-track bike trails within minutes of Sheridan. My family frequently uses Soldier Ridge Trail to ride, walk and run. With it being so close to our house we are able to “get away” from concrete and asphalt and closer to nature.

Lastly, I was able to attend the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Awards of Excellence on Feb. 13. February’s luncheon honored outstanding area businesses and members of the community. The luncheon was great for those nominated but also for those in attendance to see and hear about how people were going above and beyond the status quo. One award that stuck out was the Spirit of Sheridan Award. Those nominated were individuals who have given their time to make Sheridan a better place. Countless hours by all nominated was very evident. These individuals are responsible for starting and sustaining many of the things that make Sheridan great. Serving on worthy boards with the sole intention of improving the quality of life in Sheridan.

I consider myself lucky to live in Sheridan County and feel fortunate to be working and living alongside those in the community who have a positive vision for Sheridan County. A big thank you goes out to those I know in these organizations. Dan Carlin, you have influenced so many young skaters. SCLT’s Colin Betzler, Brad Bauer and board, your vision is worthwhile and we appreciate what you do. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Dixie Johnson and staff, your endless energy and desire for perfection has made the chamber and its members better for it.

Patrick Akers

Sheridan