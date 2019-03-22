Local briefs

Event to offer introduction to snow sports

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Antelope Butte Foundation will host a free two-day introduction clinic for community members ages 16 and older who are interested in becoming snow sport instructors.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

Those planning to attend should wear layers, bring snacks and water. Lunch will be provided.

The clinics will be led by Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors professionals Eliza Kuntz and Chay Donnely. For more information, contact ABF at 307-529-1250.

Girl Scouts begin cookie delivery

SHERIDAN — Local Girl Scouts have started delivering cookies to customers in the Sheridan area who placed orders early in the year.

If you missed out on the pre-order, Girl Scouts will also offer sales at booths in Sheridan March 22 through April 13. The following is a schedule of where Girl Scouts will set up booths.

March 22 — UPS Store, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

March 23 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 23 — Ridley’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 24 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 29 — Roosters, 1-4 p.m., 1755 S. Sheridan Ave.

March 31 — Albertsons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6 — Albertsons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6 — Walmart, 2- 6 p.m.

April 6 — Red Shed Redos Picket Fence, 1-4 p.m., 218 W. Burkitt St.

April 13 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applications open for Dayton School Benefit Club scholarship

DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Tongue River High School student graduating in 2018-2019 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better. Applications must be completed signed and submitted with all the required attachments and sent to DSBC Scholarship, PO Box 591, Dayton, WY 82836.

For more information, contact Laurie Walters-Clark at 307-655-9441 or Virginia Collins at 307-655-2236.

Applications must be received by April 15.

Swan Land & Cattle Co. focus of BHCHS program

BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday for its monthly meeting.

At the meeting, Nancy Mickelson will provide a presentation on Swan Land & Cattle Co.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. with a carry-in potluck lunch; the presentation will start at 2 p.m.

All are welcome. The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second Street in Big Horn.