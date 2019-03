SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28.

To schedule a time to donate, see http://bit.ly/2KWxw7q and enter the sponsor code “SHERIDANMH” then select “search.” Or, you may also call 1-877-258-4825 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The blood drive will take place in hospital Conference Room B.

The hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.