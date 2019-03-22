Reagan Dawn Moose-Wiitala

Reagan Dawn Moose-Wiitala was born March 5, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

She was greeted by parents Desiree Wiitala and Brian Moore Wiitala.

Claire Christine Straley

Claire Christine Straley was born March 15, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Jordan and Tenille Straley of Decker, Montana.

Her sibling is sister Anne Mae.

Her grandparents are Frank and Christine Castle of Kinsman, Ohio, and Floyd and Sherry Straley of Ludington, Michigan.

Kayson James Johnson

Kayson James Johnson was born March 18, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Kyann Arno and Jerimiah Johnson of Sheridan.

His siblings are Colby James Johnson and Devin John Johnson.

His grandparents are Donna Arno of Sheridan, Carlisle Arno of Buffalo, Nellie George of Clearmont and Rick Johnson of Clearmont.

Lillian Louise Prado

Lillian Prado was born March 11, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Carrie and Hubert Prado of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Swan Youngbauer of Lewistown, Montana; John and Eva Prado of Sheridan; and Liz Petersa of Lewistown.

Kayden Anthony Dadey

Kayden Anthony Dadey was born March 6, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Kyla Thomsley and Justin Dadey of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Amy and Paul Long of Elko, Nevada, and Kari Musgrove of Billings, Montana.

Bentley Allen Tippens

Bentley Allen Tippens was born March 14, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He was welcomed by parents Brad Tippens and Erica Holsen of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Charles and Connie Tippens of Canton, Ohio, and Jeffrey and Pamela Holsen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota.

Richard Scott Walker

Richard Scott Walker was born March 16, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Amber Hill and Tyler Walker of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Morgan Rose.

His grandparents are the late Richard Walker, Marcie Walker, the late Scott Hill and Sherry Hill, all of Sheridan.

Evelyn Juniper Garner

Evelyn Juniper Garner was born March 15, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.25 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Tara and Brandon Garner of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Brad and Julie Hennig of Kearney, Nebraska, and Larry and Kathie Garner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.