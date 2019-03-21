SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 12:49 a.m., 2300 block West Fifth Street

• RMA assist, 7:42 a.m., 50 block West Works Street

• Activated alarm, 2:47 p.m., 100 block North Main Street

• RMA assist, 2:52 p.m., 300 block Wyoming Avenue

• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, 6:16 p.m., 100 block West Seventh Street

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• No reports posted by press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Court/violation, West Whitney Street, 10:03 a.m.

• VIN Inspection, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, Parkman, 3:28 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 4:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, Banner, 4:30 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan, 5:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 6:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Emily M. Alley, 33, Sheridan, DWUI, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Antelope, 25, Riverton, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO

• Jared D. Bell, 40, Sheridan, courtesy hold, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Melvin Brown, 38, Billings, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO

• Coby Dilecce, 21, Lowell, Massachusetts, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO

• Charles M. Fender, 41, Shoshoni, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua L. Gibson, 41, Pocatello, Idaho, possession of controlled substance — powder or crystal, circuit court, failure to appear warrant, out of county, arrested by SPD

• Slater Hopson, 25, Oroville, Washington, DWUI,possession of controlled substance — powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance — plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amanda Parrish, 30, Billings, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO

• Coy D. Payne, 50, Sheridan, telephone intimidation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James S. Proffit, 48, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 10

Number of releases for the previous day: 3