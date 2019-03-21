SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 12:49 a.m., 2300 block West Fifth Street
• RMA assist, 7:42 a.m., 50 block West Works Street
• Activated alarm, 2:47 p.m., 100 block North Main Street
• RMA assist, 2:52 p.m., 300 block Wyoming Avenue
• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, 6:16 p.m., 100 block West Seventh Street
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• No reports posted by press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Court/violation, West Whitney Street, 10:03 a.m.
• VIN Inspection, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, Parkman, 3:28 p.m.
• VIN Inspection, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 4:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, Banner, 4:30 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan, 5:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 6:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Emily M. Alley, 33, Sheridan, DWUI, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph Antelope, 25, Riverton, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO
• Jared D. Bell, 40, Sheridan, courtesy hold, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Melvin Brown, 38, Billings, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO
• Coby Dilecce, 21, Lowell, Massachusetts, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO
• Charles M. Fender, 41, Shoshoni, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua L. Gibson, 41, Pocatello, Idaho, possession of controlled substance — powder or crystal, circuit court, failure to appear warrant, out of county, arrested by SPD
• Slater Hopson, 25, Oroville, Washington, DWUI,possession of controlled substance — powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance — plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Amanda Parrish, 30, Billings, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county, arrested by SCSO
• Coy D. Payne, 50, Sheridan, telephone intimidation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James S. Proffit, 48, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 74
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 10
Number of releases for the previous day: 3