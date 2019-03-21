Local briefs

Wyoming Army National Guard to host open house

SHERIDAN — Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard will host an open house Friday from 5-8 p.m.

The event will include information about opportunities in the National Guard, free food and drinks, weapons familiarization, equipment displays and games.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

The armory is located at 3219 Coffeen Ave.

Landon’s to offer tea garden workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host a workshop Saturday on planting a tea garden.

Jessica Bohnsack will lead the session about growing herbs and flowers to make your own tea. Attendees will then plant their own garden to take home.

The cost to participate is $30 per person and includes up to five plants of your choice, a window box planter and soil.

Organizers ask that those planning to attend RSVP by calling the shop at 307-672-8340 or stopping by 505 College Meadow Drive.

CJ Box to sign books Saturday

SHERIDAN — Author C.J. Box will sign copies of his new book “Wolf Pack” from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

In the book, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett, last seen in the book “The Disappeared,” has his old badge and district back, a brand-new pickup truck, and is happy to be out in the field tracking an illegal trapper.

For more information, stop by the store at 206 N. Main St.

Trinity Lutheran Church to offer concert

SHERIDAN — The Grand View University Choir will present the program “O Day Full of Grace” at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The tour program proclaims that all of our days are in God’s hands. The themes of the pieces cover all aspects of a day — morning, work, leisure, struggle, joy and evening, and then usher in that greatest of days — eternal day.

Grand View University, of Des Moines, Iowa, with a student body of approximately 2,000, is a four-year, Liberal Arts University of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

All are welcome to attend the concert at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 135 Crescent Drive.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 307-672-2411.

Kinskey to present at SHRM luncheon

SHERIDAN — Society of Human Resources Big Horn Mountain Chapter will offer a luncheon and education program March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program provided by Sen. Dave Kinskey will include a recap of the recent legislative session with an emphasis on issues that will affect human resource professionals. Catering will be provided by Chartwell’s.

RSVP is required. The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers.

Contact Nicole Hamilton at nhamilton@sheridanwy.net for additional information.

The luncheon will take place at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location, 61 S. Gould St.