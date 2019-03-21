Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7:30 p.m. March 26.

The 18-member Glenn Miller Orchestra led by vocalist Nick Hilscher continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements as well as playing more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.

The cost to attend is $35 for adults, seniors and military members and $23.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.