FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at WYO

Home|News|Local News|Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7:30 p.m. March 26.

The 18-member Glenn Miller Orchestra led by vocalist Nick Hilscher continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements as well as playing more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.

The cost to attend is $35 for adults, seniors and military members and $23.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

By |Mar. 21, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS