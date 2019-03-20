FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke detector check, 900 block North Main Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block East Brundage Lane, 2:05 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:18 p.m.

• Illegal burning, 600 block Avon Street, 7:34 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Canyon View Drive, 6:08 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:46 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Airport Road, 4:09 p.m.

• Medical, Michael Drive, 5:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:45 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Kyann M. Arno, Sheridan; Kayson James Arno, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 12:04 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 12:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 12:35 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Filthy premises, West Loucks Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Warrant service, Dunnuck Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal found, East Eighth Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 10:44 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, DeSmet Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Found property, West Loucks Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Missing person, West Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Accident, Riverside Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Cat trap, West First Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Cat trap, South Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Main Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Death investigation, Michael Drive, 5:20 p.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 6 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Simple assault, Dunnuck Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 7:53 p.m.

• Theft of services, North Main Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Gould Street, 8:35 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Assist SO, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 9:17 a.m.

• Threats; cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:56 p.m.

• Theft cold, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 2:28 p.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Drug activity, West 13th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 88, Ranchester, 5:40 p.m.

• Information, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 5:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 9:09 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Michael D. Bear Claw, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joseph T. Broken Leg, 27, Sheridan, simple assault, destruction of property less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Laura L. Dixon, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heidy M. Larocca, 21, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Steven J. Lockwood, 62, Wyarno, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Male, 39, Sheridan, domestic battery, contempt of court/bench warrant x3, misdemeanor theft, arrested by SPD

• Jade Roundstone, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Edward A. Tannler, 59, city not given, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region.

