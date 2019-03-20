Local briefs

DAR to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the downtown Sheridan Memorial Hospital community room.

The program will be an “Introduction to Our Societies” presented by Isabel T Wallop, president of National Society of Colonial Dames in the state of Wyoming; Tammy Mansfield, first vice president of Wyoming State Society United States Daughters of 1812; and Daphne Weitzel, Regent Sheridan Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Invited guests include members of the Colonial Dames and United States Daughters of 1812. For more information, contact Nancy Talbott at 361-522-1503.

The community room is located at 61 S. Gould St.

Children to compete in Stars of Tomorrow

SHERIDAN — Children will compete in the annual Stars of Tomorrow contest Friday at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Started in 1946 when Kiwanian Edwin Hunter suggested the local Kiwanis club sponsor a youth talent show, Stars of Tomorrow is open to boys and girls in three categories, the elementary school division, the junior high division and the high school division.

From those categories, first-, second- and third-place winners receive a trophy and a certificate. There is then an overall winner of the show who, in addition to the trophy and certificate, receives a scholarship toward attending the college of his or her choice. The overall winner is also afforded the opportunity to compete at the district level.

Tickets for the local talent show cost $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Performance will feature premiere of composition inspired by Bighorn rock formation

SHERIDAN — The Cascade Quartet, double bassist Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman and pianist Susan Stubson will perform the world premiere of “Rock City,” a composition by Bergman inspired by a rock formation in the Bighorn Mountains, during a concert at Sheridan College.

The performance will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.whitneyarts.org or at the Sheridan College Cashier’s Office during business hours.

According to Bergman, the director of strings and orchestra studies at Sheridan College, “Rock City” is the musical interpretation of a unique limestone formation called Fallen City in the Bighorn Mountains near Sheridan.

“Fallen City looks like a cataclysmic geological event destroyed an ancient stone city,” he said. “Musically, constantly overlapping musical gestures in the strings represent tumbling rock sitting atop an undulating, churning piano part evoking the moving earth.”

The program also features Bergman’s original composition “Shenandoah Suite,” a string trio commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of Shenandoah National Park, for which he won a Fellowship in Music from the Fairfax County Arts Council in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hailing from Great Falls, Montana, Cascade Quartet includes violinists Mary Papoulis and Megan Karls, violist Alyssa Roggow and cellist Thad Suits.

For more information about this and upcoming Whitney Center for the Arts events, see www.whitneyarts.org. Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.