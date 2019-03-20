FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Dayton School Benefit Club offers scholarship

Home|News|Local News|Dayton School Benefit Club offers scholarship

DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Tongue River High School student graduating in 2018-2019 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better. Applications must be completed signed and submitted with all the required attachments and sent to DSBC Scholarship, PO Box 591, Dayton, WY 82836. For more information, contact Laurie Walters-Clark at 307-655-9441 or Virginia Collins at 307-655-2236.

Applications must be received by April 15.

By |Mar. 20, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN