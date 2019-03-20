Dayton School Benefit Club offers scholarship

DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Tongue River High School student graduating in 2018-2019 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better. Applications must be completed signed and submitted with all the required attachments and sent to DSBC Scholarship, PO Box 591, Dayton, WY 82836. For more information, contact Laurie Walters-Clark at 307-655-9441 or Virginia Collins at 307-655-2236.

Applications must be received by April 15.