Kinskey to present at SHRM luncheon

SHERIDAN — Society of Human Resources Big Horn Mountain Chapter will offer a luncheon and education program March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The program provided by Sen. Dave Kinsey will include a recap of the recent legislative session with an emphasis on thats that will affect human resource professionals. Catering will be provided by Chartwell’s.

RSVP is required. The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers.

Contact Nicole Hamilton at nhamilton@sheridanwy.net for additional information.

The luncheon will take place at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location, 61 S. Gould St.