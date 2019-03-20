FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Girl Scouts begin cookie delivery

SHERIDAN — Local Girl Scouts have started delivering cookies to customers in the Sheridan area who placed orders early in the year.

If you missed out on the pre-order, Girl Scouts will also offer sales at booths in Sheridan March 22 through April 13. The following is a schedule of where Girl Scouts will set up booths.

March 22 — UPS Store, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

March 23 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 23 — Ridley’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 24 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 29 — Roosters, 1-4 p.m., 1755 S. Sheridan Ave.

March 31 — Albertsons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6 — Albertsons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6 — Walmart, 2- 6 p.m.

April 6 — Red Shed Redos Picket Fence, 1-4 p.m., 218 W. Burkitt St.

April 13 — Walmart, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

