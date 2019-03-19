Connections through coffee

This week, I had the pleasure of chatting with Matt Egging, owner of Manchester St. Coffee, about how he and his family arrived in Sheridan. He also walked me through the surprisingly quick process of roasting a 5-pound bag of light roast coffee beans.

I first met Matt at the farmers market at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping a couple years ago when he excitedly introduced my roommate and I to his coffee.

Now having opened a storefront on the east side of the train tracks, Matt is equally excited about his product and more integrated in the community.

A few things struck me about the business owner.

First, his connection to the community is a true reflection of the craft culture we have in Sheridan. Several coffee roasters sell their hand-roasted products throughout town and have made solid connections with storefront owners. Matt, although he now sells out of his little roasting shop, he first sought out the farmers market specifically simply to gain more connections. He met Peter Widener, owner of the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, through a friend and made more lasting connections.

Secondly, Matt is all about slowing down and connecting with people. We spent a good amount of time chatting about his wrestle with technology both in the business world and at home. His wife still owns a flip phone and Matt is planning to make an appointment with someone who knows better than him about his touch screen cellphone, where he has run out of space.

Finally, he is a dedicated stay-at-home-dad, which I totally appreciate. He loves roasting coffee beans, but it most definitely comes after raising his daughter. He has experienced the positive and negative sides of being the homemaker in the family — isolation, weird schedules and a lack of adult interaction. Because of the relatively isolating period when his daughter was first born, Matt would strap her in a front-loading carrier and head down to the farmers market in Kentucky, not even to sell his product, but to have human interaction outside of his cooing child.

Matt truly encompasses what many see in Sheridan — a dedication to supporting local business, making friends in unconventional ways, befriending and sharing relationships with the competition instead of making it a dog-eat-dog market and slowing life down. We are so blessed in Wyoming to have the freedom and space to really take things slow. Whether it’s the 20-mile-per-hour speed limit on Main Street or delayed email responses because someone is out of the office backpacking in Cloud Peak, Wyomingites — and specifically Sheridanites — see the benefit and joy that comes with community, connection, and slowing life down.

