Gregory earns Small Business Person of the Year award

SHERIDAN — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently named Wyoming Roofing LLC President Ryan Gregory as the 2019 Wyoming State Small Business Person of the Year.

According to the company website, Gregory bought Wyoming Roofing in 2012 after working for the company for a number of years. Wyoming Roofing is headquartered in Sheridan.

“Your hard work, innovative ideas and dedication to your employees and community have helped you build an outstanding business that has strengthened your state’s economy,” said Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration, in a letter to Gregory.

Gregory will be honored along with other state and national winners at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in May.