Landon’s to offer tea garden workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host a workshop on planting a tea garden Saturday at 1 p.m.

Jessica Bohnsack will lead the session about growing herbs and flowers to make your own tea. Attendees will then plant their own garden to take home.

The cost to participate is $30 per person and includes up to five plants of your choice, a window box planter and soil.

Organizers ask that those planning to attend RSVP by calling the shop at 307-672-8340 or stopping by 505 College Meadow Drive.