Reports

RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block West Halbert Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Smoke detector issue, 1300 block Burton Street, 10:07 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, West Halbert Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Trauma, Meade Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:44 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 12:25 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Theft cold, East Nebraska Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 8:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 8:43 a.m.

• Alarm, Decker Road, 9:06 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 335, 9:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, 9:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 10:39 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Fox Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 12:36 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 12:47 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Lost property, Kendrick Park, 2:15 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Lewis Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Rider Park Road, 4:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, West 10th Street,

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 7:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Works Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Riverside Street, 11:22 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:03 a.m.

• Animal injured, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:32 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Domestic, West 15th Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street and Willow Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Big Goose Road, 3:27 p.m.

• Accident delayed, East Fourth Avenue and Main Street, Dayton, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David R. Hamlin, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles F. Secrest, 50, Rawlins, probation violation/revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Sharon L. Trujillo, 55, Sheridan, DUS, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

Mar. 19, 2019

