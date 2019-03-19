Accidents cause minor injuries, damages

SHERIDAN — Two vehicle accidents resulted in non-emergent injuries Friday and Monday.

Sheridan Police Department officers arrested 53-year-old Pamela Hilling for driving under the influence of alcohol around 4:58 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street, directly south of Wyoming Cattle and Creek. The crash was a vehicle versus building accident. Minor injuries were reported and observed, but only on-scene treatment by Rocky Mountain Ambulance was required. The crash was deemed state reportable. Hilling faces charges in circuit court for DUI.

On Monday around 1 p.m., a man was hit by a vehicle on Coffeen Avenue.

All emergency agencies responded to the scene.

The victim, a pedestrian, was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was photographed and documented, and one female was cited for reckless driving.