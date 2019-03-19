Local briefs

The Brinton to open ‘Lakota Emergence’ Wednesday

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present the 14th Illustrator Show — “Lakota Emergence,” originated by the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery on Wednesday.

Traditional Lakota belief is that their ancestors emerged onto this earth through Wasun Niya, a cave now known as Wind Cave in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Seven families of those ancestors, known as Pte people, followed a wolf from their home in the underworld to this earth. They were led by a man named Tokahe who was deceived, by the Trickster and Double Face woman, into believing this upperworld was a paradise.

“Lakota Emergence” focuses entirely on the short Lakota emergence narrative titled, “How the Lakota Came Upon the World,” written down by James Walker sometime between 1896, when he first arrived at Pine Ridge to serve as the agency’s physician, and 1917 when it was published by the American Museum of Natural History. The exhibit divides the 1,251-word narrative into 16 “passages” that are paired with original artworks by distinguished and emerging contemporary Lakota artists. The artworks include abstract, expressionistic and representational paintings, a screen-printed collage, a ledger-style drawing, miniature and full- size clothing, a cut-glass mosaic, a bolo tie, a carved wood tableau and a spoon for the Trickster carved from a buffalo horn.

Founding director of CAIRNS, Lakota historian and educator Craig Howe, Ph.D. will be at The Brinton March 31 for an afternoon reception to announce the show and will also be in residence at The Brinton April 1-4 for school tours. Admission for school tours, students and teachers, is offered free. A gallery talk presented by Howe will take place on April 2 at 7 p.m. That program is free to The Brinton Museum members and will cost $5 for nonmembers.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

SC to host Demo Day

SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, high school juniors, seniors and home-school students will attend three events at Sheridan College — Demo Day, Culinary Arts & Hospitality Experience Day and Cyber Day. Students will take part in hands-on activities as well as receive tours and faculty demonstrations.

All events begin at 9 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.

Demo Day will be held at the Technical Center and highlights all of the technical programs offered at Sheridan College. Students will be guided through four hands-on activities in welding, diesel, machine tool and construction, and tour the newly remodeled and expanded Technical Center. The group will break for lunch around 11 a.m. for about an hour. Culinary Arts & Hospitality Experience Day will be held at the Wyoming Culinary Institute. Students will get a sense of what it is like to work in a real restaurant and learn how to make several different dishes. Session one will take place from 9:25-10:45 a.m. at Wyoming Culinary Institute, located at 1841 Sheridan Ave. Session two will take place from 12:15-1:40 p.m. at the Wyoming Culinary Institute.

Cyber Day will give students an in-depth look at computer science programs offered at Sheridan College, including web development, computer networking administration, cyber security, computer information systems and the IT support technician certificate. Session one will take place from 9:25-10:45 a.m. at Whitney Academic Center. Session two will take place from 12:15-1:40 p.m. at Whitney Academic Center.

First Interstate Bank to host Business After Hours

SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank will host the next round of Business After Hours Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

The event will allow attendees to network and get to know the nonprofits and their staff.

For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.

First Interstate Bank is located at 4 S. Main St.