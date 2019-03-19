FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Grand View University Choir to perform in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Grand View University Choir will present the program “O Day Full of Grace” at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The tour program proclaims that all of our days are in God’s hands. The themes of the pieces cover all aspects of a day — morning, work, leisure, struggle, joy and evening, and then usher in that greatest of days — eternal day.

Grand View University, of Des Moines, Iowa, with a student body of approximately 2,000, is a four-year, Liberal Arts University of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

All are welcome to attend the concert at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 135 Crescent Drive.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 307-672-2411.

