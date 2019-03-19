FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Generals fall in opening round of national tournament

HUTCHINSON — With 9:51 to play in the game, Sheridan College men’s basketball head coach Matt Hammer clapped his hands together in one frustrated swoop. The Generals missed yet another free throw in a night where nothing came easy and not all went smoothly.

SC fell to Kaskaskia College 92-80 in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Generals shot 57 percent (33 of 58) from the floor, but just 30 percent (6 of 20) from beyond the 3-point arc and 38 percent (8 of 21) from the free-throw line. The Blue Devils connected on 52 percent (31 pf 60) of their field-goal attempts, 58 percent (11 of 19) of their shots from 3-point land and 91 percent (19 of 21) of their freebies.

Sheridan — which was making its first trip to the national tournament since 2006 — finished the season with a 31-4 overall record, sharing the Region IX North Division regular-season crown.

Kaskaskia advances to play Coffeyville Community College in the Round of 16.

