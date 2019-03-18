Press seeking public safety reporter

In The Sheridan Press newsroom, curiosity is key, and we’re looking for a new public safety reporter to join our team.

If you want to be a part of an evolving and forward-thinking newsroom, all while covering local public safety and breaking news, this is the job for you. The successful candidate will be curious and comfortable digging for truth, navigating the criminal justice system and asking tough questions of authority figures.

The willingness and ability to approach issues with outside-the-box thinking will be required as The Sheridan Press continues pushing the boundaries of journalism outside of print media.

A thorough understanding of AP style, attention to detail and strength in researching will also be required.

Candidates should be able to work independently and have a strong understanding of what community journalism means.

The Press is an independent newspaper with family and local ownership and with print and online news delivery platforms. Sheridan County is a thriving community of 30,000 with a college, a lively arts/culture/music scene, a busy downtown and many other amenities, including unlimited outdoor recreational opportunities.

Please send a resume, cover letter and writing samples to editor@thesheridanpress.com.