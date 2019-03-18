Local briefs

The Hub to host ‘Antique Roadshow’

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host an event this week to help local collectors assess the value of their items.

Ken and Sue Heuerman along with Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes will give their best estimates as to the value of precious items.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring just one item per person.

The pre-show will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

CIP workshop set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is inviting public input in conjunction with the 2019 update of its capital improvement program. The CIP serves as a blueprint for the maintenance and construction of important infrastructure to support the continued growth and development of the city.

Infrastructure projects considered under the CIP include the city water distribution system, sanitary sewer collection system, storm drain system and streets.

The public involvement process will consist of:

• Online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityCIP open through March 13, 2019;

• Public workshop March 19 at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of the CIP planning process and present survey results; and

• Public workshop April 25 at 5:30 p.m. to present draft CIP and describe prioritization process.

All public workshops will be held at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room at 61 S. Gould St.

More information on this project is available on the city’s website at www.sheridanwy.net/2019CIP. Specific project questions may be directed to the city engineer Hanns Mercer, who may be contacted at 307-675-4237.

WGFD organizes sage grouse workshop

SHERIDAN — The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Buffalo Bureau of Land Management Office.

The group is one of eight regional sage grouse working groups statewide and is comprised of 14 local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and implement a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include an introduction of the new statewide sage grouse coordinator Leslie Schreiber, updates on local and statewide sage grouse issues and a review of the sage grouse executive order.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to proceedings, and a public comment period is scheduled at 9:40 a.m.

The Buffalo Bureau of Land Management Office is located at 1425 Fort St. in Buffalo.

Library to host ‘Bingo Palace’ discussion

SHERIDAN — A discussion regarding the book “Bingo Palace” by Louise Erdrich will take place Tuesday at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The discussion will begin at 6 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

SC student to play in free recital

dSHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College presents “Conversations,” a sophomore piano recital by music student Ebenezer Eferobor, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall. This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

In “Conversations,” Eferobor explores the connections between music and human existence.

Eferobor, from Lagos, Nigeria, is a music student at Sheridan College. He works as a production assistant at the Whitney Center for the Arts and has also worked as an accompanist for Trident Theatre. The event will include a CD release of “Plurality,” an EP featuring three of his original compositions. According to Eferobor, “the compositions touch the depths of my existence from moment to moment, showing us that we are more than we appear to be.”

Profits from the sale of the CD will support the Sheridan Jaycees. For more information about this and upcoming Whitney Center for the Arts events, see www.whitneyarts.org. Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Q&A planned for Youth Business Venture

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag and Natural Resources Committee will host its second annual Sheridan County Youth Business Ventures Competition.

This year, the competition is open to all Sheridan County youth ages 8 (by Jan. 1, 2019) to 18. The Youth Business Ventures Competition provides an opportunity for youth to write and present a business plan in competition for seed money to start a new business or to grow an existing business. The business should be in some way related to agriculture or natural resources.

The competition will consist of two parts: a written business plan and a presentation of their plan to a panel of judges detailing the type of business, major components of the business and marketing strategies.

Written business plans must be returned to the Chamber office, which will then be located at 24 S. Main St., no later than 4 p.m. April 19, and applicants must be available to present their plans in person to the committee May 2.

A workshop and question/answer session to assist youth in writing their business plans will be held at the Chamber office at 171 N. Main St. beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those attending the workshop are asked to pre-register by calling 307-672-2485 or email kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.