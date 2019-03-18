Senior happenings

• Antique Roadshow — Local collectors Ken Heuerman, Sue Heuerman, Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judd will offer their best guesses as to the value of your precious items. Organizers ask that those planning to attend bring just one item for evaluation. The event will take place March 19 at 1 p.m. at The Hub on Smith.

• Celebrate the daffodils with a bake sale and spring appreciation event at The Hub on Smith March 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafe.

• Doc Talk — Join Dr. Kris Schamber of Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s internal medicine team for a presentation on preparing for your office visit. Doc Talk is a quarterly series in which community physicians will speak about various health topics in an informal setting. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring questions, but no personal health advice will be given. The event will take place at noon March 27 at The Hub on Smith.

• Celebrate baseball — Opening day of Major League Baseball is March 28. Get into the game with a showing of “Trouble With the Curve” at The Hub on Smith at 12:30 p.m. March 27.