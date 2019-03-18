FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Odor investigation, 400 block South Thurmond Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident vs. building, 200 block Broadway Street, 4:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Linden Ave., 3:36 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Clarendon Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• Overheated vehicle, 400 block North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:34 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 3:26 a.m.

• Trauma, Avon Street, 8:08 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Hall Road, 8:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:40 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Place, 7:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 4:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Linden Avenue, 3:37 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:10 a.m.

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Sumner Street, 11:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 6:16 a.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Trauma, West 15th Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Medical, Taylor Road, 11:39 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, East College Avenue, 2:52 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 a.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:10 a.m.

• Snow removal, Frank Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, South Main Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Scheduled drug surrender (144 pounds of surrendered medication), West 12th Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Weapons display (student pointed knife at another student on the bus), Sheridan area, 10:59 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Second West Parkway, 11:03 a.m.

• Simple assault, East Works Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Custody dispute, West Eighth Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Second Avenue East, 12:01 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Frank Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Littering, West Loucks Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Works Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 2:50 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Fifth Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 3:02

• Sale tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 3:16 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Main Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Accident, Riverside Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, Coffeen Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Civil standby, West 12th Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Shots, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 7:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Various use permit, East Fifth Street, 7:33 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Fleming Boulevard, 8:08 p.m.

• Found property, West Loucks Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 8:47 p.m.

• DUS, West 12th Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main street, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Cat trap, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Third Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Animal dead, West 11th Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Death investigation (natural causes), West Brundage Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Custer Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:01 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:03 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Second Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 11:25 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:23 am.

• Barking dog, Crook Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 2:55 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Carrington Street, 6:02 a.m.

• Death investigation (natural causes), West 10th Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Loucks Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sioux Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:43 p.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 4:03 p.m.

• Civil standby, West 12th Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Trespass warning, South Linden Avenue, 6:22 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Bowman Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:10 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 11:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 10:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 1 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, West 17th Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, milepost 14, Ranchester, 5:53 p.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 8:37 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 9:47 p.m.

Sunday

• Bond violation, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Fort Road, 4:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Charles E. Alire, 60, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathaniel E. Glasco, 33, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Travis J. Glasco, 31, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody E. Groombridge, 42, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Pamela L. Hilling, 55, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Starlynn M. Andrews, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court; interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brett M. Garden, 29, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gerald F. Porter Jr., 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 61

Mar. 18, 2019

