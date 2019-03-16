What to expect from different paths and trails

SHERIDAN — The approaching spring and summer seasons provide more outdoor options. As days become longer and weather warms up, pathways and trails in Sheridan County will receive more use.

Here are some of the best choices for different types of people aiming to spend more time in Mother Nature.

Families

For options suitable for all ages, try the paths around the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand. Playground equipment, Whitney Commons, the Sheridan County YMCA and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library are all within walking distance.

“Kendrick Park is always the hub,” said city of Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage, whose department oversees all of the paths inside Sheridan city limits, which make up more than 16 miles of walking, running and biking trails.

Exercise

If variety and undulation are your thing, a path beginning at Mavrakis Pond near Eighth Street that runs west near Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan High School has small but not insignificant hills.

Gage said it is also fairly common to host 5-kilometer community runs on pathways from Kendrick Park to Mavrakis Pond and back. Ten-kilometer races starting at Kendrick Park up to North Park and back have occurred in the past as well.

For more intense workouts, the Red Grade Trails System — which is managed by the Sheridan Community Land Trust — south of Big Horn offers challenging, more mountainous options.

Views

Most paths and trails offer some scenery, but it is difficult to do better than Soldier Ridge Trail just west of Sheridan, which is also under the purview of the SCLT. The wide-open area provides a clear vantage point of the Bighorn Mountains.

Chris Vrba, SCLT director of marketing and communications, moved to Wyoming from Iowa last November. He called the backdrop of sky and mountains awe-inspiring, wondrous and captivating.

Residents Victoria Gray and Lauren Kelley utilize Soldier Ridge fairly often. They enjoy hiking with their husbands and dogs and biking on the uneven trail, which has mile markers every one-tenth of a mile.

Pets

Gage said the flat paths at South Park are probably the most popular pet destination in town.

For something less crowded, the grass and dirt trails on the western edge of Sheridan near Black Tooth Park provide open areas, making them more conducive for dogs to stretch their legs.

Tranquility

If you prefer solitude and a place to experience nature, try the more wooded North Park. Gage said the area is fairly quiet because it isn’t as close to residential neighborhoods. You might even come across a deer. Watch your step, though, because snakes are somewhat common as well.