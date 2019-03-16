Signs of spring mean baseball, softball near

We have made it. We are less than two weeks from opening day for Major League Baseball, and nothing gives hope for good things to come like baseball. As the snow begins to melt and the ball fields start to green up, the Sheridan Recreation District will be gearing up for a busy season.

Webb Wright baseball sign-ups began last week. This program offers current first- through sixth-grade players the opportunity to rise through the ranks of pee wee, intermediate and minor league baseball. Games will be played at John Oatts Fields on Sixth Street. Registration is open through April 19, but folks are encouraged to sign up early.

Our department is excited to be coordinating the Sheridan Babe Ruth baseball league this year. These games are held at Redle Field in Thorne-Rider Park. Having the opportunity to run this league will allow for a smooth transition from Webb Wright baseball to Babe Ruth baseball and gives the community a one stop shop for youth baseball sign-ups at the Sheridan Recreation District office in Thorne-Rider Park.

We are also making efforts to improve our youth softball league. This year we plan to start implementing fastpitch softball beginning in the fourth- through fifth-grade and sixth- through eighth-grade leagues. The first- through third-grade league will still offer a quality fundamentals program. These games will be held at John Oatts Fields on Sixth Street. Check out the fastpitch clinics March 27 and May 11 to get a head start on the season.

More outdoor recreation programs have been added to our summer program offerings. Nick Flores with Bighorn Mountain Guides has been a tremendous partner and will be returning to offer introductory outdoor rock climbing classes for youth in the Youth Rock Climbing Camp and Outdoor Adventure Camp available to youth ages 8 to 15. Fresh Air Fridays will also be offered this summer. Registration for these programs begins March 25.

The Sheridan Recreation District has started registration for our inaugural youth lacrosse league. We are very excited to introduce the sport to the Sheridan community. Youth ages 8 to 15 are invited to learn the fundamentals of the fast growing sport. Practices and games will be held at Dan Madia field and will last about six weeks. We will be able to determine designated age groups, practice times and games once sign ups are complete. The first practice for all participants will be April 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Dan Madia Field.

We are offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard class beginning April 7. Anyone currently not certified and interested in working at Kendrick Pool are encouraged to take the class. Additionally youth spring cross-country running registration begins March 25, this program is offered to second- through fifth-graders and meets twice a week for a month.

Though winter recreation is a blast, I am looking forward to a change in seasons and programs. Track and field meets, baseball games and softball games are right around the corner!

Seth Ulvestad is the executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.