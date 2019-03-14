Five Broncs earn All-State honors

SHERIDAN — The 4A All-State teams were announced: A total of five Sheridan High School athletes earned recognition, some for the second time in their careers.

Tristan Bower and Parker Christensen garnered All-State honors for the second time in as many years after helping Sheridan place third at state. Teammates Sam Lecholat and Gus Wright were named to the All-State team for the first time in their respective careers.

Katie Ligocki won first-team All-Conference for the Lady Broncs, and boys head coach Jeff Martini reeled in the 4A East Conference Coach of the Year award.