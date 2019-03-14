FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Five Broncs earn All-State honors

Home|Local News, Local Sports|Five Broncs earn All-State honors

SHERIDAN — The 4A All-State teams were announced: A total of five Sheridan High School athletes earned recognition, some for the second time in their careers.

Tristan Bower and Parker Christensen garnered All-State honors for the second time in as many years after helping Sheridan place third at state. Teammates Sam Lecholat and Gus Wright were named to the All-State team for the first time in their respective careers.

Katie Ligocki won first-team All-Conference for the Lady Broncs, and boys head coach Jeff Martini reeled in the 4A East Conference Coach of the Year award.

By |Mar. 14, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN