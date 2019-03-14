FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 a.m.

• Service call, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 2:54 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:16 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Crooked Street, 5:25 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Carrie J. Prado, Sheridan; Lillian Louise Prado, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 12:33 a.m.

• Open container, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue, 3:26 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Broadway Street, 4:45 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Fifth Street, 6:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7 a.m.

• Dog violation, Highland Avenue, 8:12 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Eastside Second Stet, 8:14 a.m.

• Fire drill, Long Drive, 6:42 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Gladstone Street, 10:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Assist SO and WHP with assault, Sheridan area, 1:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Kooi Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Alarm, Broadway Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Thomas Drive, 6:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Jefferson Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Alarm, East Burkitt Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 9:13 p.m.

• DUI, Dunnuck Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 11:36 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Home Ranch Place, 9:15 a.m.

• Battery, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:29 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jacob A. Cousineau, 29, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John W. Daley, 59, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jack G. Fleenor, 39, Sheridan, interfere with officer, aggravated assault and battery, elude an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody E. Groombridge, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tabatha A. Worth, 36, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

