Local briefs

Landon’s workshops to focus on bees, cold-weather gardening, container design

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three workshops this weekend to help prepare for spring.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Marlene Aitchison will present a workshop on keeping bees. Then at 3 p.m., Tom Varcalli, Rachel Bourgault and Luc Bourgault will offer a class on high tunnels and cold frames to help attendees through the cold winter months.

On Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., Aitchison will offer a class on container design for hanging baskets and planters.

All three workshops are free and open to the public.

The workshops will be held at the business, located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Kalif Shrine to host St. Patrick’s Day party

SHERIDAN — Kalif Shrine will host a St. Patrick’s Day party Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will feature corn beef and cabbage, Polish sausage, corn bread and potatoes along with music from Boot Hill and a raffle.

The cost to attend is $15 per person. Children age 12 and younger get in for free. All are welcome to attend.

Kalif Shrine is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

YMCA to offer healthy backs class

SHERIDAN — Back pain plagues many people, from simple muscle pangs and posture-related soreness to more serious discomfort from injury. The YMCA Healthy Back program was designed by medical professionals to help individuals strengthen their backs.

It is being offered by the Sheridan County YMCA as a three-week class.

“The Healthy Back Class is preventative in nature, and consists of relaxation, stretching and gentle muscle strengthening exercises,” said Diane Ballek, instructor of the class. “Program participants will gradually learn a sequence of 15 simple, but effective exercises that can be done daily at home.”

The Healthy Back Class is free to all members of the community and the class is limited to 20 participants. Interested individuals must sign up by calling the YMCA at 307-674-7488. The program will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m. April 2-18.

Monthly bird walk set for Saturday

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Audubon will present the next round of Birding at The Brinton Saturday.

Those planning to participate in the monthly bird walk should meet in the museum parking lot at 9 a.m. for the two-hour event.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.