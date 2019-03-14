City invites public to CIP planning meetings

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is inviting public input in conjunction with the 2019 update of its Capital Improvement Program. The CIP serves as a blueprint for the maintenance and construction of important infrastructure to support the continued growth and development of the city.

Infrastructure projects considered under the CIP include the city water distribution system, sanitary sewer collection system, storm drain system and streets.

The city has already conducted an online survey on the CIP. Next, it will host a public workshop March 19 at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of the CIP planning process and present survey results. Then, a second public workshop will take place April 25 at 5:30 p.m. to present draft CIP and describe prioritization process.

All public workshops will be held at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The city CIP is developed based on a thorough evaluation of several factors, including:

• Public input;

• Age and condition of streets and utilities;

• Size of streets and utilities relative to demand from existing and proposed development;

• Interrelationship of utilities (e.g., location of water, sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure beneath city streets);

• Existing master plans, studies and design reports; and

• Available and committed funding

The CIP is typically updated every five years. The last city of Sheridan CIP was completed in 2014. The city has contracted with WWC Engineering of Sheridan to complete the 2019 update.

More information on this project is available on the city’s website at www.sheridanwy.net/2019CIP. Specific project questions may be directed to Hanns Mercer in the city of Sheridan Public Works Department.

He can be reached at 307-675-4237.