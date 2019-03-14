FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WGFD organizes meeting on sage grouse

SHERIDAN — The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a public meeting March 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Buffalo Bureau of Land Management Office.

The group is one of eight regional sage grouse working groups statewide and is comprised of 14 local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and implement a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include an introduction of the new statewide sage grouse coordinator Leslie Schreiber, updates on local and statewide sage grouse issues and a review of the sage grouse executive order.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to proceedings, and a public comment period is scheduled at 9:40 a.m.

The Buffalo Bureau of Land Management Office is located at 1425 Fort St. in Buffalo.

