Wild blizzard mostly surpasses Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — The weather rocking the southern part of Wyoming barely touched Sheridan, as traces of snow lie only on the piles already accumulated from heavier storms this winter. Despite the lack of snow and minimal wind in Sheridan, some schools experienced delayed starts.

On Wednesday, Sheridan College closed campus at 1 p.m. while Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3 all remained in school for a full day.

SCSD1 and SCSD3 had delayed starts Thursday for two hours, and SCSD2 and Holy Name Catholic School ran a normal school day.

A continued National Weather Service blizzard warning in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday caused the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie to remain closed for the day.

The Sheridan County Courthouse closed for the day starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but is open for business Thursday.

Roads surrounding Sheridan remained closed or included winter weather advisories. Interstate 90 between the Montana state line and Ranchester and between Ranchester and Sheridan was open but advised that roads were slick in spots with blowing snow. I-90 between Sheridan exit 44 and Buffalo remained closed due to winter conditions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation website said parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays road openings. Roads headed eastbound to Gillette were open from the Johnson County line.

Interstate 25 throughout the state remained closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Statewide, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that state offices in Cheyenne will remain closed through Thursday, while other state offices may also remain closed or have delayed openings depending on local weather conditions.

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol all remained in working order Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, did not have updated snowfall records by press time Thursday.

Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recorded no accidents for the day, but responded to a building alarm that was believed to be a result of high winds on East Burkitt Street at around 9 p.m.

Despite the lack of snow accumulated in Sheridan, Tom Frieders, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, advised residents of flood concerns in the area.

“With the weather forecast finally showing signs of warming up, the flood concern is on everyone’s mind, so I thought I’d send everyone our latest thinking,” Frieders wrote in an email Wednesday at 1 p.m. “Into next week, we expect high temperatures to start warming consistently into the 40s and topping 50s for some locations.”

Frieders said river ice jams and breaks and localized river flooding is of the greatest concern, as is low-elevation flooding due to high-elevation snow melts over the next 10 days.