FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

No active shooter in Sheridan

Home|Breaking News, Feature Story, Local News, News|No active shooter in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — A press release from Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson confirmed that there was not an active shooter in Sheridan Wednesday. Details of the event are still being determined.

At around 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Ranchester for a domestic dispute. As a result, deputies notified local law enforcement to search for an adult male in a black car with Utah plates.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers got into a pursuit on Interstate 90 near Sheridan with the suspect, and Sheridan Police Department helped the other two agencies in attempting to stop the subject and keep him away from populated areas.

The suspect stopped near exit 33 on I-90 and was known to be armed. SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska negotiated a surrender, and the subject was arrested without incident.

The case is under investigation and a complete list of charges are still undetermined. More details will be published as they arrive.

By |Mar. 13, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN