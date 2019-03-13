No active shooter in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — A press release from Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson confirmed that there was not an active shooter in Sheridan Wednesday. Details of the event are still being determined.

At around 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Ranchester for a domestic dispute. As a result, deputies notified local law enforcement to search for an adult male in a black car with Utah plates.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers got into a pursuit on Interstate 90 near Sheridan with the suspect, and Sheridan Police Department helped the other two agencies in attempting to stop the subject and keep him away from populated areas.

The suspect stopped near exit 33 on I-90 and was known to be armed. SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska negotiated a surrender, and the subject was arrested without incident.

The case is under investigation and a complete list of charges are still undetermined. More details will be published as they arrive.