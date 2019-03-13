Sheridan to host state gymnastics

SHERIDAN — This weekend, hundreds of gymnasts will descend on Sheridan.

“We’re expecting 425 athletes to be competing next weekend during the Wyoming State Gymnastics Championship,” said Carrie Raymond, owner and instructor at Tongue River Twisters. “That’s not (including) coaching staff and judges who will be escorting their athletes, and approximately 1,000 spectators from all over the state.”

For Tongue River Twisters —which has been in business for a year and a half and is preparing for its second competition season — hosting state is huge. But Sheridan has a lot to offer and won the statewide bidding process last year.

“I included that we could host at the Golden Dome at Sheridan College, and I added that we have several decent-sized hotels. You have to be able to accommodate a decent amount of people coming into your town,” Raymond said.

“We’re excited to host this large event, especially after only being in business for a year and a half,” she said. “It is not only big for our brand-new gym but for our community as well.”

Sheridan hasn’t had competitive gymnastics to offer in almost 25 years.

With the influx of visitors this weekend, Raymond said she hopes to impact local restaurants, shopping and hotels in a big way.

“We have been all over town looking for sponsors and advertisers for our event, as well as just getting the word out about next weekend,” Raymond said. “The Chamber of Commerce has provided information bags to hand out, and we have a small number of sponsors and advertisers that will be in our program as well.”

Sheridan’s gymnasts have also been working hard to prepare for the meet. Around 16 local athletes will compete this weekend, and combined with Buffalo competitors, the number of competitors from this region is about 35.

“This is our second competition season, and our girls are doing fabulous,” Raymond said. “They are competing and bringing in trophies.”

Tongue River Twisters is a USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic program that offers recreational and competitive gymnastics for ages 18 months to adults of all abilities.

Schedule of events

March 16

• 8 a.m. — Session I: Levels 2 and 5

• 10:30 a.m. — Session 2: Levels 7, 8 and 9

• 12:45 p.m. — Session 3: XCel Gold, Platinum, Diamond

• 3:45 p.m. — Session 4: XCel Bronze and Silver

March 17

• 8 a.m. — Session 5: Level 3

• 10:15 a.m. — Session 6: Level 6

• 12:30 p.m. — Session 7 — Level 4