Local briefs

TRVCC organizing pickleball tournament

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host the Sam Cross Memorial Pickleball Tournament Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Dayton.

The social tournament will allow those who sign up to play with different partners throughout the day. A light breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

The cost to participate is $15 per person. Those planning to participate should sign up by March 14. To do so, stop by the TRVCC or call 307-655-9419.

The TRVCC is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.

Jackalope Jump planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Goose Valley Fire Department will again host the Jackalope Jump to benefit Special Olympics.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Join the fun! Individual jumpers raise at least $100 each and teams with five or more members have a goal to raise at least $50 each. The funds will provide equipment, training and competition opportunities for more than 1,800 athletes.

Contests will also be held for best costume, largest group, most money raised by a group, most money raised by an athlete and most money raised by an individual. Minors must have a signed waiver in hand to participate if a guardian is not present.

See www.firstgiving.com/event/sowy/2019-Sheridan-Jackalope-Jump for more information.

Goose Valley Fire Department is located at 2617 Aero Loop.

Clearmont Historical Society members to sign books

SHERIDAN — Members of the Clearmont Historical Society will sign copies of their latest collaboration “Clearmont Businesses of Day Gone By” on Saturday.

The book signing will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

For more information, stop by the store at 206 N. Main St.

Pink Flamingo event to benefit local nonprofit

SHERIDAN — Pink Flamingo — a benefit for Reproductive Healthcare of the Bighorns — will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event will include live music, specialty drinks, light food, a trivia contest, silent auction, raffle, prizes and more.

Tickets for the event are $30 apiece and are available at bit.ly/pinkflamingo.

Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.