Upcoming show to bring out inner child

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a performance of “B—The Underwater Bubble Show” March 19 at 6 p.m.

The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who “always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast.” The office worker discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, which is full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures.

Tickets for the show cost $13.50 for adults, $11 for seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.