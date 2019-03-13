WGFD organizes season-setting meetings

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees welcome the public to upcoming hunting season setting meetings in the Sheridan region.

Season setting meetings are held each spring to present suggested license allocations, season length changes and other proposals for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.

The first meetings will be a series of open houses held throughout the region. At these events, WGFD wardens and biologists will provide information about local herd units and suggested seasons.

They will also be available to visit with hunters, landowners and other participants to answer questions and listen to feedback and opinions on the proposals.

At the Buffalo and Kaycee meetings, Buffalo Wildlife Biologist Cheyenne Stewart will also provide an update on the mule deer movement study that was initiated in mid-December to study the Upper Powder River mule deer herd. This is the first large-scale deer movement study in the Sheridan Region.

The open houses will be followed by a final information gathering meeting.

The four open houses will be held at the following locations:

• March 18 — Sheridan at the WGFD Regional Office from 4-6 p.m.

• March 19 — Buffalo at the Johnson County Public Library from 4-6 p.m.

• March 19 — Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library from 4-6 p.m.

• March 20 — Kaycee at the Kaycee Branch Library at 6 p.m.

The final information gathering meeting will take place March 27 in Sheridan at the WGFD Sheridan Regional Office at 6 p.m.

In addition to comments provided at the meetings, the public is welcome to send written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov

Written comments will be accepted through April 1 at 5 p.m.