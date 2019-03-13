Concert to feature SC bands

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College presents a spring concert featuring the Sheridan College Symphony Band, Jazztet and Jazz Ensemble at Sheridan College 4 p.m. Sunday in Kinnison Hall.

This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

The collaborative performance, directed by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Dr. Eric Richards, will present a wide array of music. Featured pieces will include Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter”; Stephen Bulla’s “Rhapsody for Flute” featuring soloist Kristy Wragge Dooley; David Holsinger’s work for wind band “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss”; Mike Tomaro’s Latin Jazz composition “Rent Party; and Richards’ arrangement of “You Made Me Love You.”

“This will be an exciting and diverse musical feast for our audience,” Richards said. “The Sheridan College bands are once again sounding wonderful, and we are excited to share this first concert of the spring 2019 semester with our community.”

For more information about this and upcoming Whitney Center for the Arts events, see www.whitneyarts.org. Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.