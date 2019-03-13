Sheridan County prepares for snow

SHERIDAN — A major snowstorm may be coming to Sheridan County.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning to the Sheridan foothills, including Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester, Big Horn and Story, effective from 6 a.m. today to noon tomorrow.

When the storm hits, expect blizzard conditions with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and a foot anticipated in Story.

As of 11:30 a.m., Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3; and Holy Name Catholic School had no plans for early closures today. Sheridan College will close at 1 p.m. today. SCSD3 has canceled after-school activities and will have a two-hour late start tomorrow.

Sheridan County Courthouse will close at 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, the Sheridan Press will offer updates on the school and road closures, in addition to the delivery status of today’s newspaper, which will depend on road conditions.

Our neighbors in southeastern Wyoming are expecting even more snowfall, with up to 20 inches projected, along with high winds.

In preparation, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins and Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo. Governor Mark Gordon closed the Cheyenne State government offices; more government offices may closes across the state depending on local weather conditions.

“This could be a once-in-a-decade-or-two storm if it materializes the way we think it will,” said Mark Heuer, meteorologist with DayWeather, in a press release from WYDOT. “This storm is expected to be similar to the Thanksgiving blizzard of 1979 and the storm of March 23, 2003. This storm has the potential to strengthen into a record-strong storm.”

Were you planning to travel today? Don’t, say NWS and WYDOT.

But if you cannot delay, check the latest road and travel conditions on WYDOT’s website. Take extra precaution: Make sure your cellphone is fully charged; fill your vehicle’s gas tank; bring an emergency kit with blankets, water and non-perishable food; and allow for extra time.

Stay safe, Sheridan County!