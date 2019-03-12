Fans missed the boat this season

Sheridan was spoiled rotten this winter, plain and simple. The basketball in this little western town was second to none. Whether you frequented Sheridan High School or the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome — or for whatever reason didn’t make it out to one or both of those locations — you were treated to high-level and exciting basketball.

The Broncs bludgeoned teams with balance and stardom. Tristan Bower was the unquestioned leader of the Broncs, and he could take over a game, which he did plenty of times, or play second fiddle when, say, Gus Wright, Sam Lecholat or Parker Christensen were having themselves a game.

As for the Generals, they did what they’ve done for years now. They forced fans to their feet with high-rising dunks, awe-inspiring athleticism and winning — lots and lots of winning.

Sheridan and Sheridan College combined to go 55-5 on the season.

I made it to nearly every game in Sheridan this season, and one thing I couldn’t help but notice was the poor fan support on more than one occasion. Sure, there are the dedicated attendees that sit in the same seat and purchase the same soda every halftime. I’m not speaking to you. I, the coaches and the players appreciate you.

I’m referencing the people in Sheridan, Wyoming, who, in the middle of January and February, couldn’t get out of their houses for a couple hours on a Saturday afternoon and not just support the local athletic scene to treat themselves to winning basketball.

I don’t care if you’re not a sports fan, you would have to have been void of a pulse to not enjoy the atmosphere inside the Golden Dome Saturday. It was by far the loudest a basketball arena has been in this town in the last two years. A standing-room-only crowd made made for an atmosphere Sheridan College should have had all season.

Times like these don’t come around ever year and certainly don’t last forever. The Broncs and Generals will have down years where they lose more than they win. So if you missed out on this season where both teams won damn near every game they played — shame on you.