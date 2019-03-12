Business briefs

Weatherby establishes Wyoming residency

SHERIDAN — Weatherby, Inc officially moved to Sheridan from Paso Robles, California, this month.

“When you see the words ‘Sheridan, WY’ stamped in the side of a Mark V action, it just looks right. We are excited to see the beginning of our manufacturing in Sheridan, Wyoming,” Adam Weatherby said.

The first firearms that will be built in the new facility in Sheridan will be the new Wyoming Commemorative rifles. There will be two versions of the Wyoming Commemorative rifles, the Gold and the Silver. Both versions will be chambered in the world-famous .300 Weatherby Mag and will feature the widely recognizable “Bucking Horse and Rider” engraved on the floor plate.

Vacutech partners with National Carwash Solutions

SHERIDAN — Vacutech LLC of Sheridan recently announced its strategic partnership with Iowa-based company National Carwash Solutions, the world’s premier provider of car wash systems, cleaning solutions and maintenance.

Vacutech works with a variety of customers in commercial and industrial operations that require specialized vacuum systems including car wash operators.

National Car Wash Solutions leads the car wash industry with premier brands including MacNeil, Ryko, TSS and CleanTouch.

“It was clear that National Carwash Solutions is the right long-term strategic partner for us,” said John Tucker, CEO of Vacutech. “Only NCS has the resources, the brands and the market leadership that will fuel our growth in the car wash segment. We’re very excited to join the NCS family.”

Vacutech’s day-to-day operations and plans for expanding in the Sheridan area will not change as a result of the partnership with NCS, Tucker said. Vacutech plans to expand its Sheridan manufacturing facilities with a new building on land adjacent to the existing facility on Hi Tech Drive on the north end of Sheridan. Groundbreaking is slated for spring 2019.

Black Tooth named to ‘Great American Beer Bars’

SHERIDAN — For the second consecutive year, Black Tooth Brewing Company has been named to the CraftBeer.com Great American Beer Bars 2019, an award voted on by readers of CraftBeer.com.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Brewers Association and CraftBeer.com for a second consecutive year,” said Tim Barnes, founder and CEO of Black Tooth Brewing Company. “Not only do we strive to make a great, quality beer. We also strive to be recognized as a fun, friendly atmosphere where locals to Sheridan, or those passing through town can stop to enjoy a cold beer and a great experience.”

CraftBeer.com was created by the Brewers Association, the trade association of brewers, and has produced the Great American Beer Bar list annually since 2015.