SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 300 block Whitney Lane, 2:11

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 12:45 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 7:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Absaraka Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 9:24 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Works Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Hit and run, Gladstone Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:19 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Snow removal, Olive Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Lewis Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 5:16 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Delphi Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Burglary process, East Fifth Street, 10:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Alarm; burglar, Saddle View Road, 12:56 p.m.

• Assist agency, East First Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 6:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Chase M. Bales, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Cody E. Groombridge, 42, Gillette, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mallory E. Smith, 32, Powell, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 13