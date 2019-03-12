Local briefs

Colcannon to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Colcannon will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The popular St. Patrick’s Day event will include free Guinness and feature the Boulder-based Irish band.

Tickets for the show cost $26 for adults, $22.50 for seniors and military members and $17 for students.

Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

St. Labre students to display art at The Brinton

BIG HORN — Students from St. Labre Catholic Academy in Ashland, Montana, will display their art at The Brinton Museum March 15 through May 5.

The show, “Connecting the Past to the Future,” features works in the mediums of drawing, watercolor, oil, photography, beading, textiles and mixed media created by St. Labre art students. The show emphasizes the relationship between keeping the past alive and Native American traditions today.

A reception to honor the students will take place April 7 from 2-4 p.m. The reception will include a performance by student drummers, dancers and singers.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

Carnival, dinner to benefit local day care

SHERIDAN — An early childhood carnival and chili dinner set for 6-8 p.m. Friday will benefit the Kids Country Daycare in Sheridan.

The event is open to children of any age and will include games, food and face painting.

The cost is $10 per family, which includes a meal and tickets for the carnival activities.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

The event will take place at the child care facility, located at 326 W. Whitney St.

UMC to host spring luncheon

SHERIDAN — Members of the United Methodist Church will host their annual Spring Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The luncheon costs $7 per person and all are invited to attend.

The church is located at 215 W. Works St.

All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the United Methodist Women’s missions projects.