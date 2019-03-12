FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

YMCA to offer healthy backs class

SHERIDAN — Back pain plagues many people, from simple muscle pangs and posture-related soreness to more serious discomfort from injury. The YMCA Healthy Back program was designed by medical professionals to help individuals strengthen their backs.

It is being offered by the Sheridan County YMCA as a three-week class.

“The Healthy Back Class is preventative in nature, and consists of relaxation, stretching and gentle muscle strengthening exercises,” said Diane Ballek, instructor of the class. “Program participants will gradually learn a sequence of 15 simple, but effective exercises that can be done daily at home.”

The Healthy Back Class is free to all members of the community and the class is limited to 20 participants. Interested individuals must sign up by calling the YMCA at 307-674-7488. The program will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m. April 2-18.

